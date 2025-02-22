UHP releases info after man struck twice, killed on I-84 after declining to stay with disabled vehicle

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 22, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol has released information about a Thursday night incident on Interstate 84 in Box Elder County that left one man dead.

At about 7:47 p.m., a man whose car had broken down was walking in the eastbound right late of I-84, near milepost 4.

The man had previously approached a UHP trooper.

“The trooper was working a jackknifed semi crash in the area when the pedestrian approached and asked for a ride into town because his vehicle had broken down a short distance away,” the UHP news release says.

“The trooper asked him to wait in his vehicle until he finished the crash.”

Rather than return to his disabled vehicle, the man continued to walk on the roadway for a couple miles, before he was struck.

“A driver of a Peterbilt Semi saw the pedestrian at the last second and swerved left to avoid contact,” the release says. “The pedestrian was struck by the side view mirror and knocked to the ground.

“A second Peterbilt semi was directly behind the first and was unable to stop or see what happened ahead of him. As a result, (the) second semi hit the pedestrian. The pedestrian died from the impact.”

The man’s name has not yet been released. Gephardt Daily will share any additional information released.