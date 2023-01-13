UHP releases more information on Spanish Fork Canyon fatal crash

SPANISH FORK CANYON, Utah, Jan. 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released more information on a collision that killed a female driver Wednesday night in Spanish Fork Canyon.

The collision happened about six miles up the canyon, on U.S. Route 6 near milepost 185.

“The driver lost control and slid into the eastbound lanes, perpendicular to eastbound traffic,” a UHP statement says.

“The Honda was struck in the front passenger side door by a Ford F-150 pulling a small utility trailer. The driver of the Honda sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

“The driver of the Ford pickup was not injured. The Ford’s passenger, an 11-year-old male, was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.”

US-6 was closed in both directions for investigation and documentation for approximately three hours.

The name of the victim has not yet been released. Gephardt Daily will have more information as it is released.