UHP releases name of wrong-way driver killed in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 8, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released the name of the woman who died Saturday when her eastbound vehicle, driving in a westbound lane, collided with a semi-truck.

The wrong-way driver who died was Margaret Mimnaugh, 23, from Morgan County, the UHP statement says. Mimnaugh’s infant passenger was transported to an area hospital. The semi driver was not injured.

Mimnaugh apparently went by “Jo,” according to a friend who shared a GoFundMe account for the victim’s family. The account was posted a few days ago.

“This morning, Jo was in a head on collision on the highway with her daughter … in the back seat,” it says. “Unfortunately Jo did not make it out alive. She sadly passed away this morning. (The baby) is in the hospital in critical condition.

“The car Jo was driving was totaled, it was the family’s only car they had and it was a shared vehicle. If you are willing to donate, anything helps.”

The collision happened at about 7:04 a.m. Saturday near I-84 milepost 100, an earlier statement from the Utah Highway Patrol says.

“A semi truck was traveling eastbound at the same location,” the statement says. “The semi was unable to avoid the sedan and they hit head-on, killing the female driver of the sedan. An infant was also an occupant in the vehicle. A deputy was able to safely remove the infant from the sedan. The infant was transported to the hospital.”

The investigation is ongoing.