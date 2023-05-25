UHP releases names of 2 killed in car-semi collision in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, May 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released the names of two of three victims killed early Wednesday when their vehicle was struck by a semi.

The accident happened at about 2:44 a.m. on Interstate 15 near Farr West, in the left lane. The car with the victims, a red Nissan Altima, was traveling north on Interstate 15 when it hit a deer in the roadway.

“The Altima was traveling in the left lane when it hit a deer in the roadway,” a Utah Highway Patrol statement says. “The driver pulled to the right and stopped or was moving slowly blocking the right lane. A short time later, a white Freightliner semi approached the Altima and did not see it in time before running into the back of it.”

The three people in the back seat of the car died in the crash.

They were:

Tira and Ekar Hanchor, 70 and 64, from Enid, Oklahoma, and a 17-year-old girl from the Marshall Islands, whose name was not released due to her juvenile status.

According to reports, the 19-year-old driver was the grandson of the Hanchors. He and the front seat passenger were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.