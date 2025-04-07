UHP releases photos, age of wrong-way driver killed in SLC collision

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 7, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released photos from the scene of a fatal wrong-way collision on Sunday.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., a 72-year-old male driver operating a blue Toyota Camry entered Interstate 80 westbound lanes traveling wrong way and traveling eastbound in Salt Lake City, the UHP statement says.

“The vehicle continued traveling the wrong way, transitioning to I-15 traveling southbound in the northbound lanes. At 700 South on I-15, the Camry sideswiped a gray Hyundai before a head-on collision with a black Audi.

“The Camry’s driver sustained fatal injuries at the scene. The Audi driver was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.”

UDOT traffic camera image

“The Hyundai driver received minor injuries and was transported to a hospital via private vehicle. Northbound I-15 was closed for crash investigation until 4:45 p.m.”

UHP has not released the name of the man who died. The release of his age and the condition of the Audi driver is new information.