UHP reminds drivers to buckle up after woman, child escape serious injury in cliff plunge

UTAH, Sept. 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to buckle up after a woman and a child received only minor injuries when the vehicle they were traveling in plunged down a cliff Wednesday afternoon.

“Seat belts save lives! The occupants of this vehicle walked away with only minor injuries,” said a Thursday morning tweet from UHP. “As we enter Labor Day Weekend let’s keep the goal of Zero Fatalities and Buckle Up Everytime!”

UHP Cpl. Tara Wahlberg told Gephardt Daily the vehicle left the road on eastbound State Route 20 at mile marker 10 in southern Utah.

“On that curve the speed is supposed to be reduced to 35,” she said, adding that the woman was likely traveling faster than that.

The woman and the minor, who was in a car seat, both only sustained minor injuries, Wahlberg said.