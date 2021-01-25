UHP reminds drivers to ‘move over’ after trooper’s vehicle struck

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol is reminding everyone about the “Move Over Law” after a trooper’s vehicle was struck while on the right shoulder Sunday morning.

“Trooper G was in his vehicle and was wearing his seat belt,” says a UHP post on Facebook.

“Trooper G and the driver of the vehicle that struck him reported no injuries.”

Drivers are required to move over and give anyone on the shoulder space, the post says.

So that everyone is aware of the Move Over Law, the post included the following information:

“Drivers approaching stationary emergency vehicles, highway maintenance vehicles or towing vehicles displaying flashing red, red & white, red and blue lights or amber lights need to slow down, provide as much space as practical to the stationary vehicles, and move over a lane if it’s safe and clear.

“This law requires drivers to move over and/or slow down when approaching stopped emergency or maintenance vehicles.

“The consequences of breaking this simple law can be disastrous and deadly.”

It’s a good thing to keep in mind, for your own safety and the safety of others.

The UHP did not reveal the location of Sunday morning’s accident.