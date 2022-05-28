UHP reports 2 people dead after Utah County collision

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, May 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people are confirmed dead after an accident on State Route 68 in Utah County Saturday.

Corp. Vargas, UHP, confirmed the double fatality, but said she was awaiting additional information from investigators on the scene, just west of the south part of Utah Lake, near mile marker 12 of SR-68.

UHP first tweeted about the accident at 2:14 p.m. Saturday. The UHP tweet asked drivers to avoid the area.

