UHP reports 49 crashes over 12 hours; part of northern Utah under winter weather advisory

UTAH, Oct. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol reports that crash numbers have been high overnight and through Saturday morning, especially in an area where rain has been falling.

“In the last 12 hours Troopers have responded to 49 crashes with more than 25% of those being in the Salt Lake Valley,” says the tweet, issued just before noon on Saturday.

“Luckily most have not involved injuries. Stay dry and drive safe!”

The National Weather Service indicates a some of Salt Lake County Utah County, and areas to the east, in Utah are under a winter weather advisory, and are expected to remain so until at least 6 p.m. The areas affected are marked in purple on the map below.

And click here for updates from the National Weather Service — Salt Lake City.

Image: National Weather Service — Salt Lake City, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021