UHP responds to multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 70

EMERY COUNTY, Utah, July 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol is on the scene of a major crash on Interstate 70.

According to a UHP statement posted on social media, the crash took place Friday afternoon near mile marker 120 “and will remain closed for several hours as crews work to clear the scene.

“Injuries are reported in this crash and thankfully no one has died. As many as seven vehicles are involved,” the UHP said.

The crash was first reported at 4:06 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m. the UHP tweeted that both eastbound lanes on I-70 were closed.

