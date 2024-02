SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 26, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are seeking information about a road rage shooting on Valentine’s Day.

The incident occurred about 10:35 p.m. Feb. 14 near southbound Interstate 15 between 3300 South and 4500 South, the Utah Highway Patrol said on social media Monday.

A black 2010 Toyota Tacoma was shot at by a Mini Cooper with two occupants, according to UHP.

Anyone with information is asked to call UHP at 801-887-3800.