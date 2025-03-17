UHP seeks info after shots fired during road rage incident in Layton

LAYTON, Utah, March 17, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol is looking for leads after a road rage incident Sunday night on southbound Interstate 15 in Layton.

According to information shared by Sgt. Cameron Roden, UHP, the incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. near Antelope Drive, and involved a white Jeep Cherokee and a red Ford Fusion.

“The driver of the Ford Fusion shot at the Jeep Cherokee multiple times, striking the Jeep multiple times,” Roden said in a message to Gephardt Daily.

“The driver of the Ford Fusion exited in Layton and is unknown at the moment. The driver of the Jeep, who was uninjured in the shooting, exited in Kaysville, where troopers responded.”

The Jeep had two flat tires from the shootings, and bullet holes in both passenger side doors. The State Bureau of Investigation responded to assist on the scene, and the Statewide Information & Analysis Center was contacted to help locate the Ford Fusion.

The victim had no other information about the suspect vehicle.