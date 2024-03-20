UHP seeks info on I-15 road rage shooting

LEHI, Utah, March 19, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help tracking down a road rage shooter.

The incident was reported a t mile marker 285 on I-15 northbound in Lehi near the Point of the Mountain at 4:24 p.m. Sunday March 10, the UHP said online Tuesday afternoon. A blue Ford Mustang SUV was shot at by a dark-colored Ram 1500 occupied by one male driver.

The area is within a mile of the Salt Lake County-Utah County line, which is at mile marker 286, Sgt. Cameron Roden, UHP public information officer, said.

“Hopefully someone will recognize the truck and remember being in the area at the time,” he said. “They may have the truck or the incident on their dash cam and not know it.”

The victim vehicle’s lone occupant was not hit, and it’s unknown exactly how many shots were fired. “This is alarming to us as we’ve had three incidents in the last 30 days,” Roden said.