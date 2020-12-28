UHP seeks public’s help identifying vehicle that lost part of its cargo

PRICE, Utah, Dec. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle that lost part of a concrete block, which then crashed through the windshield of car Sunday afternoon, injuring the driver.

The incident happened at about 2:20 p.m. on state Route 6 at mile marker 229, a UHP post on Instagram said.

The unknown vehicle was traveling eastbound when a portion of a concrete landscaping block fell from it, ricocheted off the highway, and crashed through the windshield of a black Subaru.

“Inside the Subaru was a female passenger who was struck in the head by this cement block, causing her to suffer severe head trauma,” the post said.

Anyone who has any information about the vehicle that lost the concrete block is asked to call the Price dispatch center at 435-637-0893.