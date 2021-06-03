UHP seeks tips on pickup driver who lost tire from truck bed, critically injured passenger in car on I-15 near Provo

PROVO, Utah, June 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol is asking the public to help identify the driver of a Chevrolet pickup that lost a tire from its cargo bed while driving at highway speeds, and that loose tire smashed into the front of a Chevy Spark and left the front seat passenger with critical injuries.

The incident happened Wednesday evening at about 5 p.m. on Interstate 15 near Provo.

“The front passenger was struck by the tire and transported to an area hospital in critical condition,” the UHP statement says. “A second vehicle also struck the tire, but no injuries were reported in that vehicle.

“Troopers are looking for help in identifying the vehicle that lost it. Witnesses described it as a lifted, full-sized Chevrolet pickup and that the tire came out of the bed of the truck.”

Anyone who has information on a black Chevrolet pickup that lost an unsecured tire from its truck bed on I-15 near Provo is asked to call 801-887-3800.