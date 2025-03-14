UHP: Semi truck driver fatally injured in I-80 crash; high winds may be cause

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, MARCH 14, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) – The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash which happened Wednesday night on I-80, claiming the life of a male truck driver, and seriously injuring his female passenger.

According to a news release by the UHP, a blue semi-truck pulling a box trailer was traveling eastbound near mile marker 78, about 9:58 p.m., when it was apparently overturned by strong wind gusts, coming to rest on its side in the median.

The left lane of eastbound I-80 remained closed for several hours as investigators worked to determine the cause of the crash, and to clear the roadway.

The names of the victims have not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin, the UHP statement said.