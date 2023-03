BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, March 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A serious crash on Interstate 15 northbound, milepost 353, has closed the highway until at least 3 p.m., a statement from Utah Highway Patrol says.

“Traffic is being diverted off at milepost 351 near Willard, and can get back on at exit 357,” the statement says. “Plan travel and expect delays.”

Taking an alternate route is recommended, the UHP statement says.