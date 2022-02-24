UHP shares dashcam video of trooper risking life to stop wrong-way driver

MURRAY, Utah, Feb. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has shared a dashcam video of trooper Devin Henson putting himself at risk to stop a dangerous wrong-way driver on northbound I-15 near 4500 South.

The video shows Henson putting himself in the path of the driver, using his car to clip the other vehicle and stop it in its wrong-way tracks.

“Update on Trooper Henson,” a UHP message says. “He is doing well and resting at home. We again applaud his actions by doing what it takes to get wrong way drivers off the road and keep others safe.”

Gov. Spencer Cox also praised Henson in a tweet after learning of the risky maneuver he willingly executed in the early hours of Sunday.