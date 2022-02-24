UHP shares dashcam video of trooper risking life to stop wrong-way driver

By
Nancy Van Valkenburg
-

MURRAY, Utah, Feb. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has shared a dashcam video of trooper Devin Henson putting himself at risk to stop a dangerous wrong-way driver on northbound I-15 near 4500 South.

The video shows Henson putting himself in the path of the driver, using his car to clip the other vehicle and stop it in its wrong-way tracks.

“Update on Trooper Henson,” a UHP message says. “He is doing well and resting at home. We again applaud his actions by doing what it takes to get wrong way drivers off the road and keep others safe.”

Trooper Devin Henson. Photo: Utah Highway Patrol

Gov. Spencer Cox also praised Henson in a tweet after learning of the risky maneuver he willingly executed in the early hours of Sunday.

“Highway Patrol Trooper Henson didn’t hesitate,” Cox tweeted. “He raced northbound and sacrificed himself to stop the car, saving untold lives. Fortunately he only received minor injuries.”
Photo: Utah Highway Patrol

The probable cause statement for suspect Christopher Steven Spurrier, 32, says he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, a class A misdemeanor; reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor; and crossing a highway divider, an infraction.

Spurrier’s Breath Alcohol Content test came back at 0.142%. The statement does not say if a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) test was also administered. Utah’s BAC intoxication level is 0.05%.

Photo: Utah Highway Patrol

