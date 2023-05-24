UHP shares details of I-15 triple fatal accident involving deer, car, semi

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, May 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released more information on a triple-fatal crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 15 in Weber County.

The accident happened at about 2:44 a.m., the news release says.

A “red Nissan Altima was traveling northbound on I-15 at milepost 349 near Farr West, UT. The Altima was traveling in the left lane when it hit a deer in the roadway. The driver pulled to the right and stopped or was moving slowly blocking the right lane.

“A short time later, a white Freightliner semi approached the Altima and did not see it in time before running into the back of it. The crash blocked multiple lanes of I-15, and all traffic was closed at 2700 North northbound being diverted towards U.S. 89.”

The Nissan had five occupants. The three backseat passengers all sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene, the UHP statement says. The driver and front seat passenger sustained serious injuries and were transported to an area hospital. The driver of the semi was not injured in the crash. All lanes opened at about 6:50 am.

The Nissan passengers who died were a man and woman, ages 70 and 64, respectively, from Enid, Oklahoma, and a 17-year-old girl from the Marshall Islands.

The victims’ names have not been released.