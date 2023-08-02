UHP shares more details on fiery I-80 crash that killed semi driver

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Interstate 80 reopened Tuesday morning after a fiery collision between two semi-trucks that left one driver dead.

The accident happened at about 9:10 p.m. Monday when Utah Highway Patrol troopers were working a traffic-control shift on I-80 westbound at 1300 East.

“The closure was moving from one lane closed down to a second lane closure leaving only one lane open,” says a UHP statement issued Tuesday. “Both troopers were inside of the lane closure in their cars.

“A semi truck came into the closure at freeway speeds. The semi truck knocked down several construction barrels and narrowly missed hitting one of the trooper’s car.”

That semi clipped the back of another semi truck, causing the second semi to jackknife, the statement says.

“The original semi truck continued and struck a construction trailer (approximately 24 feet long) full of epoxy paint. The semi cab immediately became fully engulfed.”

I-80 was shut down in both directions while firefighters attempted to douse the blaze, the UHP statement says.

“Once the fire was out, the driver was located in the cab and was deceased. Eastbound lanes reopened at about 5:15 am.” Westbound lanes are also open now, according to the Utah Department of Transportation traffic website.

The name of the deceased semi driver has not yet been released. Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are released.