UHP: Speeding driver flees troopers, is arrested for DUI in Draper

DRAPER, Utah, April 12, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A speeding driver who fled from police Friday was blocked by troopers on southbound Interstate 15 in Draper, a Utah Highway Patrol spokesman says.

The incident happened at about 10:55 p.m., UHP Lt. Cameron Roden told Gephardt Daily.

It started in South Salt Lake.

“Troopers attempted to stop the car for speeding on State Street southbound near 2300 South. The car did not stop and entered I-80 westbound. Speeds were around 95 mph on I-80 as the car entered I-15 southbound.

“The car continued around 95 mph and was spiked near 5000 South,” Roden said.

“The car continued as the front tire came apart, slowing down to around 55 and speeding back up to around 75. As we were getting close to PIT, the car pulled over to the left in the carpool lane near 12000 South.”

The car was blocked in, and “the driver exited but was not compliant as he stood near the driver door,” Roden said.

UDOT traffic camera photo

“A Taser was deployed, which was unsuccessful, but another Taser deployment was and the driver was taken into custody without incident.”

“Medical cleared the driver on scene,” Roden said.

“The driver was arrested for DUI with open containers in the car.”