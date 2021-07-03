UHP starts holiday weekend blitz with dramatic DUI arrests

SALT LAKE COUNTY, July 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol troopers and DUI Squad members held a meeting to prepare for their part in a statewide July 4 blitz, which began Friday and will continue through the weekend.

Multiple agencies are participating in the effort, with officers scheduled to work extra shifts to help keep roadways safe despite citizens who drink and drive.

A UHP tweet noted that officers were quickly able to make a first arrest.

“Just before midnight, troopers investigated a wrong way DUI crash on 8000 South and State Street,” the tweet says. “The driver had an intox result of .218, that’s way over the limit!”

Utah drivers are legally drunk at 0.05 blood alcohol, which makes that driver’s blood alcohol level at 4.36 times the legal limit.

“We also had a DUI driver traveling over 100 mph when they were stopped by our trooper, they blew a 0.133.”

That’s 2.66 times the legal limit.

“Driving DUI is no joke, this decision puts so many people in danger and potentially hurts friends and family of anyone involved,” the UHP tweet says.