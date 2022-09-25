UHP: Suspects at large after fleeing traffic stop, causing multi-vehicle crash on Bangerter Highway

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver and passenger are at large after Utah Highway Patrol officials say they fled an Interstate 15 traffic stop, caused a multi-vehicle crash, and escaped on foot.

The incident began at about 10:26 p.m. Saturday on southbound I-15 near 12300 South, a UHP news release says. A trooper attempted to make a traffic stop.

UHP Sgt. Chris Bishop told Gephardt Daily the reason for the traffic stop was that the vehicle’s headlights were off. The vehicle pulled over, but then took off again, he said.

The trooper did not initiate a pursuit, Bishop said.

“The vehicle fled from the trooper and then crashed a short time later,” the UHP statement says. “Three additional vehicles were involved in that crash.”

The crash was on or near Bangerter Highway, according to police radio transmissions.

Bishop said the people in the three vehicles sustained some “minor injuries.” He said he did not know if any were transported to area hospitals.

Two individuals exited the vehicle and ran from the area. Troopers and local law enforcement agencies set up containment in the area but were unable to locate the individuals. During the investigation and containment, Troopers closed the off-ramps at Bangerter Highway.

“Troopers determined the vehicle that fled had been stolen days prior out of Sandy.”

Gephardt Daily will have additional information if more details are released.