UHP: Teen found in stolen vehicle with drugs charged after fleeing accident scene, troopers in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah, April 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An 18-year-old man was arrested in Cedar City after Utah Highway Patrol troopers say he struck another vehicle on Interstate 15 and left the scene.

Anthony Jesse Drage was arrested late Friday afternoon after “Cedar UHP was notified of a reckless driver who hit another vehicle and kept driving while at one point going off the road,” charging documents say.

“Prior to exit 62 I-15 southbound, I located the vehicle and was directed towards it by

another motorist. The suspect vehicle was a silver Toyota Corolla with California license plate…. The front left tire was being driven on its rim at this point and it had a smashed front end.”

The trooper activated his lights and siren, his statement says, and attempted a traffic stop.

“At a certain point, it was clear that the vehicle wasn’t stopping and a pursuit was initiated,” Drage’s probable cause statement says. “During the pursuit, the vehicle could be observed going all over the road. I initiated a pit maneuver and brought the vehicle to a stop. The driver was taken into custody and it was revealed the vehicle was listed as stolen.”

The driver was identified as Drage.

“The driver was identified as Anthony Drage. During the vehicle inventory, drug paraphernalia was located including; a marijuana pipe, camo dab, marijuana zip bag, and an unlabeled bottle with loose pills that appear to be Xanax and a Percocet.”

Drage faces charges of:

Receive or transfer stolen vehicle, a second-degree felony

Failure to stop at command of law enforcement, a third-degree felony

Possession of controlled substance schedule I/II/analog, a class A misdemeanor

Reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor

Failure to remain at scene of accident, damages only, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Driving on denied license, a class C misdemeanor

Drage was ordered held without bail.