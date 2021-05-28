UHP to conduct increased DUI enforcement during the Memorial Day holiday

UTAH, May 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol will continue increased enforcement by targeting impaired drivers beginning Friday and will kick off the extra enforcement with a DUI blitz in Salt Lake County.

“Memorial Day weekend marks the start of summer’s ‘100 Deadliest Days’ on Utah roadways,” said a news release from UHP. “Traffic fatality rates nearly double during this period.”

To help prevent alcohol-related crashes and keep everyone on Utah’s roads safe, UHP troopers and law enforcement officers throughout the state will be out in full force to target impaired drivers, the news release said. UHP will add over 200 DUI enforcement shifts worked this weekend, and another 700 shifts throughout June and July.

As of Monday, May 24, Utah has had 107 fatalities on its roadways. “This is in stark contrast to the same date in 2020, where we saw 86 lives lost,” the news release said. “Needless to say, 2021 is already off to a rough start, and alcohol or drug-impaired drivers are to blame for many of these unnecessary deaths and serious injuries. We hope these increased enforcement efforts will encourage the public to make the right choice ahead of time and plan for a sober ride.”