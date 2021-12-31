UHP to increase DUI enforcement for New Year’s Eve

UTAH, Dec. 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol will be increasing DUI enforcement for New Year’s Eve Friday.

“The Utah Highway Patrol is teaming up with the Western States Traffic Safety Coalition and 11 western states to deter, detect, and remove impaired drivers from our roadways,” said a statement from UHP. “Twenty five different Utah law enforcement agencies are working over 160 extra DUI shifts during this time. These efforts are part of NHTSA’s National Impaired Driving Enforcement Mobilization.”

The event highlights an increase in DUI enforcement statewide from Dec. 15 to Jan. 1. Most shifts will target holiday celebrations and drivers choosing to drink and drive.

“Every year, we see bad decisions, people choosing to drink and drive resulting in horrible, violent, destructive consequences,” said Colonel Michael Rapich. “So we are making one request; as you celebrate, if you choose to drink, please do not drive.”

If you see a drunk driver on the road, you are asked to call 911. Some of the signs of drunk driving are: