UHP to participate in multi-state speed enforcement campaign

UTAH, June 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol and Utah Department of Transportation will take part in a multi-state weekend speed enforcement campaign targeting excessive speed, particularly in construction zones.

“Summer is in full swing in Utah, which means more people are hitting the road for vacations and more construction crews are working hard on transportation projects,” said a statement from UHP.

“Speeding endangers everyone on the road, and this is especially true in construction zones. Unfortunately, throughout the west, law enforcement agencies have seen a dangerous trend in excessive speeds, including speeds of 100 mph or more.”

The Western States Traffic Safety Coalition’s Excessive Speed Enforcement Safety Campaign runs June 25 to June 27, this Friday through Sunday. Utah will join 11 other states in conducting focused speed patrols throughout the weekend. UHP’s motor squad will start the enforcement campaign in the construction zone on Interstate 80 and Interstate 215.

“It’s not just highways and interstates that will see increased speed enforcement,” the statement said. “More than 21 law enforcement agencies throughout Utah will be participating in over 150 extra speed enforcement shifts on city and county roads, too.”

The WSTSC Coalition includes the members from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, California Highway Patrol, Colorado State Patrol, Idaho State Police, Montana Highway Patrol, Nevada Highway Patrol, North Dakota Highway Patrol, Oregon State Police, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Utah Highway Patrol, Washington State Patrol and Wyoming Highway Patrol.