UHP Tooele County crackdown results in 110 traffic stops, 58 for speeding in just 4 hours

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, June 22, 2022 — Utah Highway Patrol chopper troopers were out on another traffic blitz this morning, this time on State Road 36 in Tooele County.

Much like a similar 4-hour enforcement action on Bangerter Highway in Salt Lake County a week ago, the motorcycle division flooded a chosen sector for a few hours for the morning commute, according to a UHP Facebook post Wednesday afternoon.

“Being a UHP Motor is a lot of hours, a lot of enforcement, and a lot of hard work,” it reads. “This morning our team patrolled out in Tooele County.”

The box score reads: 110 vehicles stopped, 58 for speeding, one for careless driving and 18 for other moving or non-moving violations.

The officers logged 51 seat belt violations spotted, according to the post, plus two warrant arrests and two drug arrests.

All this after UHP Major Jeff Nigbur tweeted a heads-up around 9 a.m. warning the “enforcement blitz” was underway and urging motorists to “slow down and be safe.”