UHP trooper arrests man, woman for alleged exploitation missing Nevada girl; suitcase contained stilettos, lingerie

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, May 26, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) -- A Utah Highway Patrol trooper stopped a car for speeding Saturday, and ended up finding a missing Nevada girl and making arrests for alleged exploitation of a child involving prostitution.

The stop was made at 11:16 a.m. near Hurricane when a northbound silver Mercedes was clocked at 85 MPH in an 80 MPH zone.

"While speaking with the driver, John Hampton, I could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle," says the arrest document, filed by the UHP trooper.

"No occupants were in possession of a medical card out of California. Due to the odor of marijuana a probable cause search was conducted."

A small baggie of marijuana was located in the passenger area, as was a black suitcase belonging to the rear passenger.

"In the vehicle were clothes resembling that of a prostitute with high stiletto heels, lingerie and other items. Once I was identifying all involved, the rear passenger gave me her birthday and social security card.

"The back passenger was found to be a missing juvenile out of Nevada."

Utah State Bureau of Investigation agents were called in, and spoke to the car's three occupants, including front seat passenger Barbara Grace Singleton, 26.

A further search of the Mercedes turned out cash in the front console that contained residue that tested positive for meth, and ecstasy was found in the woman's pocket.

Brass knuckles were also found in the vehicle.

Messages between Hampton and Singleton were found on their phones "where they are discussing how they need to work with the juvenile to make sure she is turning tricks and turning over money to an individual.

"Hampton had messages on his phone between him and the juvenile about how much money can be made. Singleton advised they were going to 'turn tricks.'"

Hampton, who the trooper said had a violent criminal history, was arrested for investigation of alleged crimes of:

Aggravated exploitation of prostitution involving child, a first-degree felony

Exploitation of prostitution, a third-degree felony

Prohibited dangerous weapon conduct, category 1, a third-degree felony

Knowingly produce/dispense/manufacture controlled substances, a class A misdemeanor

Possession of controlled substances marijuana/spice, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Singleton was arrested for investigation of alleged crimes of:

Aggravated exploitation of prostitution involving child, a first-degree felony

Possession of controlled substances marijuana/spice, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

As of Monday, both Hampton and Singleton remained incarcerated at the Purgatory Correctional Facility.