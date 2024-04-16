UHP Trooper jailed after alleged sexual abuse of teen

RICHFIELD, Utah, April 16, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Richfield-based Utah Highway Patrol trooper who is alleged to have abused a 19-year-old friend of a family member.

Bronson Willas Wood, 46, was arrested at 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to an affidavit filed by an officer of the Utah County Sheriff‘s Office, which was asked to take over the case from the Richfield Police Department to avoid a possible conflict of interest.

UCSO detectives met with the victim at her home on April 4 this year, the affidavit says. The alleged offense occurred in March 2023, but the victim did not previously report it “because she did not think anyone would believe her because Bronson is a highway patrol officer,” the affidavit states.

The victim told UCSO detectives she was at the home of Bronson Wood with a friend, Wood’s relative.

“Bronson allowed the victim and (another young underage teen to) drink alcohol and encouraged them to take shots,” the affidavit says.

Later that night, when others were asleep, Wood allegedly went to the area where the teen guest was sleeping, asked her if she was OK, and put his hands on her hip, rubbing her side, court documents say.

“The victim was worried about escalating the situation so she tried to stay calm. Bronson continued to touch the victim and she asked him to stop but he did not stop.”

Wood allegedly asked to escalate sexual activities, and the victim declined.

“Bronson was still rubbing her and got close to her breast.”

The victim again declined and alleges that is when “Bronson touched her breast, waist and butt,” later clarifying the touches were under her shirt but over her pants.

The victim then called a friend for a ride home, the statement says.

The next morning, the victim said she told her friend about what had happened, “and Bronson was confronted. Bronson initially denied everything but later told two people that what the victim said happened did happen,” his affidavit says. “Bronson told the same story as the victim to at least two people, only leaving out that he touched the victim’s breast under her shirt.”

Wood was arrested for investigation of:

Forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class B misdemeanor

The arresting officers suggested Wood be held without bail due to his status as a trooper and to ease fears of the “victim through community relationships and employment that delayed her from making this report.”

Richfield District Judge Alex Goble ruled that Wood be released on $5,500 bail, wear a GPS monitor attached at his own expense, refrain from electronic contact with the victim, and stay more than 500 feet from the victim’s residence and workplace, along with other pretrial requirements and restrictions.

The Sevier County jail does not appear to keep a public inmate list to confirm who is incarcerated.