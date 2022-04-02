UHP trooper rams oncoming vehicle as DUI driver speeds into construction zone

LAYTON, Utah, April 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — It’s happened again. A Utah Highway Patrol trooper has risked life and limb while using their vehicle as a battering ram to stop an impaired driver.

Trooper Mike Alexander, UHP public information officer, told Gephardt Daily the latest incident happened about 1:35 a.m. Saturday, when “an impaired driver drove into the construction zone,” forcing “the trooper to hit that driver to just stop them from proceeding and continuing through the construction zone.”

The trooper received minor injuries in the crash which happened on southbound Interstate 15 near mile marker 332 at Antelope Drive.

The suspect, whom Alexander said ignored the trooper’s lights and sirens, stopped once her vehicle was struck.

She was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI. Other charges are expected to follow.

No other suspect information was available.

While construction crews were working at the time of the incident, none were caught up in the crash, Alexander said.

The Saturday’s early morning incident, was the second such episode this weekend. Early Friday another UHP trooper put themselves in harm’s way, when they tried to pull into the path of a wrong-way driver on I-15 in Utah County. That driver managed to escape.

In February, a UHP trooper was injured when he intentionally veered into the path of a wrong-way driver on I-15 near 4500 South.