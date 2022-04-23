UHP trooper stops wrong-way driver on 500 South in downtown Salt Lake City early Saturday morning

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah Highway Patrol trooper stopped a wrong-way driver in downtown Salt Lake City early Saturday morning.

The incident took place before 1:30 a.m. when the trooper pulled over a passenger vehicle which was heading east on west bound 500 South near 200 East.

No one was injured in the incident and at least one person was taken into custody.

A Salt Lake City police officer provided backup while the suspect was detained.

The circumstances leading up to the stop have yet to be revealed.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.