UHP troopers allegedly find more than 160 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, May 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol troopers allegedly found more than 160 pounds of marijuana during a Summit County traffic stop Sunday.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Summit County said Pablo Andres Henao, 25, and Brian Josue Rodriguez, 24, are facing charges of:

Marijuana possession 100 pounds or greater, a second-degree felony

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Rodriguez also faces a charge of speeding, an infraction.

The arresting officer conducted a traffic stop on an SUV for traveling at 76 mph in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 80 eastbound near milepost 158 just before 7:35 a.m., the statement said.

The driver was identified as Rodriguez and the passenger as Henao. Both have Florida driver licenses.

“I immediately detected the strong odor of burnt marijuana emitting from within the vehicle,” the statement said. “Brian and Pablo both informed me that neither of them possessed a medicinal marijuana card. I conducted a search of the vehicle and the contents within.”

The search allegedly resulted in 161 packages weighing approximately one pound each of a green plant-like material identified as raw marijuana. The search also resulted in multiple small jars of green plant-like material, multiple small zip lock bags labeled as marijuana product, two packages labeled as edible marijuana products, two jars of suspected marijuana wax, vacuum sealed bags, and one suspected marijuana cigar.

The plant-like material tested positive for marijuana, as did the suspected marijuana wax.

Both men were transported to Summit County Jail with their bail set at $10,000 for each man.