UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Troopers are working some 20 crashes Sunday in Utah County caused by the snowy weather.

“Stay home if you can,” said a tweet from Utah Highway Patrol at 11:20 a.m.

“If you must go out PLEASE SLOW DOWN, increase your following distance and anticipate the changing road conditions.”

The snow is expected to taper off Sunday evening, with no storms forecast for Monday.