UHP troopers respond to 189 crashes by evening of 1st snowy day of season

UTAH, Dec. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol had a busy first snow day of the winter season.

By 5:30 p.m., troopers had responded to 189 crashes on slick roadways. And at least one was caught on a trooper’s dashcam.

“What do we mean by too fast for existing conditions?,” asks a Facebook post issued at 5:58 p.m. Thursday.

“This. This is what we mean.”

The video, posted above, shows an HOV-lane car rushing ahead of a patrol car, only to end up sliding in a slow spin that will take it 360 degrees clockwise in a three-point turn before it seems to misses another passenger car, but runs its back end into the front end of the trooper’s car.

“As of 5:30, we have handled 189 crashes statewide,” the UHP post says. “This crash from Davis County was again, too fast and pure luck. Lucky there were no injuries and only three vehicles were involved.

“Vehicle in the HOV lane was traveling too fast, hydoplaned and lost control.”