UHP troopers respond to numerous crashes due to slick roads

UTAH, March 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol troopers are responding to numerous crashes due to slick roads in central Utah Friday.

“Troopers on I-15 south of Utah County all the way down through Fillmore are responding to numerous crashes with slick roads being a contributing factor,” said a tweet from Utah Highway Patrol. “Slow down in the area and move over for those those first responders down there.”

UHP also shared a photograph of a recent slide-off on Interstate 15 in Juab County.

“Keep it slow in slush, ice and snow!” a follow-up tweet said. “Let’s all do our part to drive safe and facilitate everyone getting to where they need to go safely.”

Snow will give way to sun over the weekend for most of Utah, with Monday seeing more snow and rain.