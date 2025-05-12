UHP: Truck, cars inside trailer destroyed in fire on I-80 in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, May 12, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A vehicle fire closed Interstate 80 near mile marker 13 Sunday night and destroyed a truck, the enclosed trailer it was hauling, and several vehicles inside the trailer.

It happened at about 11 p.m. on eastbound I-80, Sgt. Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol, told Gephardt Daily.

The driver noticed smoke coming from the trailer, so he pulled over on the right shoulder and opened the door, Roden said.

The driver noticed one of the cars inside was on fire.

The fire spread to other vehicles inside the trailer and to the truck that was towing the trailer.

Utah Highway Patrol photo

“No one was injured,” Roden said. “They all got out OK. They closed both eastbound lanes for a little over an hour while they got the fire out.”

The truck, the vehicles being hauled and the trailer were a total loss, he said.