Suspect in I-15 hit & run crash gives UHP the slip, escapes on foot; drivers told to avoid hitchhikers in Juab County

JUAB COUNTY, Utah, July 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol is asking drivers between Nephi and Scipio not to stop if they see a shirtless man who may be hitchhiking in that area. They say he is the suspect in a hit and run accident on I-15.

“If you see a male with long black hair, gray/blue pants, without a shirt, do not pick him up, please call 911,” say a UHP tweet posted 2:28 p.m. Saturday.

Troopers are actively searching for the man after he was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run incident at Interstate 15 mile marker 194.5.

“The involved vehicles stopped and spoke to each other, a short time later the involved party that had been hit called dispatch and advised the other vehicle had left and they provided a vehicle description,” a UHP statement says.

“At 7:22 a.m., Trooper Harris located the vehicle traveling north on I-15 near mile marker 200. Trooper Harris attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver fled and a pursuit was initiated.”

At mile marker 203, near Levan, “the vehicle became disabled due to the damage sustained in the crash. The vehicle traveled into the median and came to a stop. The driver exited the car and ran on foot into the foothills to the west.”

Area agencies responded to the area and a perimeter was established, the statement says.

“The party was tracked with K-s and following foot prints for several miles. This lead to a marshy ranch area where the tracks were lost. Star 9 responded to the area and searched with negative results.

“We are continuing to work on identifying the individual a urge anyone traveling the area to not pick up any hitch hikers (sic) and if you see any individual to call 911. The individual is described as a male, with long black hair, wearing gray/black pants without a shirt.”