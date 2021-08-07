UHP: Wrong-way driver causes fatal, head-on collision, flees in stolen vehicle in Salt Lake City

SANDY, Utah, Aug. 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The 36-year-old driver of a pickup truck is being booked into jail after he reportedly fled the scene of a fatal, wrong-way crash by stealing the vehicle of someone who stopped to make sure he was OK.

Killed in the crash was the 26 year-old driver of a Toyota Corolla, whose vehicle was hit head-on by the pickup driver’s Toyota Tacoma pickup. The woman’s passenger was injured.

The fatal crash happened at about 1:11 a.m. Saturday at about 1200 South on Interstate 15, Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Colton Freckleton told Gephardt Daily.

“The Toyota Tacoma trucker entered northbound in a southbound lane at 900 South, and had a head-on collision with the Toyota Corolla,” Frecklton said. “The trooper arrived and found the driver of the Toyota Corolla to have fatal injuries. Her passenger, a 20-year-old female, was transported with serious injuries.”

The Tacoma driver had no injuries, Freckleton said.

“He got out of his vehicle, and bystanders had pulled over to help, and he jumped into one of their vehicles and stole it.”

The driver was apprehended by another trooper near Interstate 80 and Redwood Road, Frecklton said.

“He was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, wrong-way driving and vehicular homicide.”

All involved are from the greater Salt Lake City area, Freckleton said.

The names of the man charged and the victim who died have not been released.