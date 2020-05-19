Uinta County officials working on extrication after crash on I-80

UINTA COUNTY, Wyoming, May 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Uinta County officials are working to extract at least one individual after a crash on Interstate 80 Tuesday afternoon.

“Uinta County Sheriffs Deputies are assisting Wyoming Highway Patrol near milepost 40 on I-80,” said Facebook post from Uinta County Law Enforcement Services. “Uinta County Fire and Ambulance is working on extrication.”

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.