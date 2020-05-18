Uinta County Sheriff’s officials investigating rollover crash

EVANSTON, Wyoming, May 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Uinta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a one-vehicle rollover crash Monday morning.

The crash occurred on County Road 150 south of Evanston, said a Facebook post from Uinta County Sheriffs Office.

The driver and passenger were transported by ambulance to Evanston Regional Hospital with serious injuries, the post said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.