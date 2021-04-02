Uintah Basin Narcotic Strike Force seizes $74K of illegal drugs

VERNAL, Utah, April 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Uintah Basin Narcotic Strike Force confiscated some $74,000 of illegal drugs last month, officials said.

“On March 12, Basin Narcotic and DEA agents conducted a joint operation involving a residence in the Vernal area that was suspected of dealing illegal narcotics,” said a Facebook post from Vernal PD. “These suspicions were based on a local case that the Strike Force was investigating and also a case that the DEA was investigating on the Wasatch Front.”

According to the Facebook post, Strike Force and Adult Probation and Parole Agents responded to a home in the Vernal area that a parolee was living at.

“During the encounter, nearly three ounces of methamphetamine, a large quantity of heroin, LSD, ecstasy, and drug paraphernalia were discovered,” the post said.

“In addition to the illegal narcotics, three handguns were confiscated. Two of the handguns were discovered concealed in a Shop-Vac.” The total street value of the illegal drugs seized during this operation is valued at nearly $74,000, the post said.

Also, a suspected written ledger detailing the sales of the drugs was allegedly confiscated from the home.

As a result of this operation, three adult males and two juveniles were charged with possession and/or distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, LSD, and drug paraphernalia.

Because the investigation is still ongoing, those individuals apprehended will not be named at this time.

The Uintah Basin Narcotic Strike Force is a multi-jurisdictional drug task force comprised of law enforcement from the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office, Roosevelt City Police Department, Uintah County Sheriff’s Office, Vernal City Police Department, and Naples City Police Department.

If you suspect illegal drug activity in your community, you are asked to call the Uintah Basin tip line on 435-789-8888.