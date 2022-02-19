Uintah County fisherman dies after fall through ice

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An ice fisherman is dead after falling through the ice of Steinaker Reservoir Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were dispatched at 9:14 a.m., a Uintah County Sheriff‘s statement says.

“Emergency crews were dispatched to Steinaker Reservoir on the report of a man who fell through the ice while fishing,” it says.

“Witnesses reported hearing the man yell and seeing his dog jump in the water, but when they got over to the area where he went in, they couldn’t find him.”

Uintah County Search and Rescue teams responded, and were able to to rescue the dog, the statement says. Crews continued the search for the man near the west inlet of the reservoir.

“At approximately 10:50 a.m. the man was located, deceased, give to six feet from where he fell through the ice, at an estimated 10 feet under water,” the UCSO statement says.

“The victim was identified as 52 year-old Travis Hanchett, of Vernal,” the statement says. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to family and friends of Travis. This was a very unfortunate accident.

“With warming temperatures, we urge everyone to use extreme caution on frozen lakes and waterways as ice levels in some areas are beginning to thin, especially near reservoir inlets.”