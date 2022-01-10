Uintah County Sheriff seeks help finding missing 10-year-old girl

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Uintah County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 10-year-old girl who went missing Sunday night.

Delilah Reed walked away from her home in Ballard at about 7:45 p.m., says a UCSO post on Facebook.

“She was last seen wearing gray or pink fuzzy pajama pants, a white shirt, and a black jacket with fuzz around the hood,” the post says. “She is 4’9” tall, 85 pounds, with dark hair.”

Anyone who has seen Delilah since 7:45 p.m. Sunday, or who knows where she may be, is asked to call Central Dispatch at 435-789-4222.