Uintah County wildfire involves 460 acres, ‘threatening residents and infrastructure’

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah, April 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A new wildfire is burning in Uintah County in a Bureau of Indian Affairs management area.

The fire, named the Red Bridge Fire, is in the River Bottoms, south of Fort Duchesne. It was discovered Sunday at 10 acres, and on Monday involves an estimated 460 acres, according to the Utah Fire Info website.

The cause has not been determined, the site says.

@UtahWildfire/Twitter says the Utah National Guard will be asked to help with air resources, adding the fire is “threatening residents and infrastructure.”