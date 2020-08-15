Uintah County woman, 72, arrested on suspicion of shooting roommate

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Deputies with the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office responded on a report of a shooting Friday afternoon at a residence in Jensen and took a 72-year-old woman into custody on suspicion of shooting her roommate.

The woman is accused of using a handgun to shoot the 59-year-old man after what investigators believe to have been an argument, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Deputies were called at about 2:25 p.m. and arrived to find the wounded man outside the residence, according to the sheriff’s office. The woman also was at the residence and was taken into custody without incident.

“The victim was airlifted to a Wasatch front hospital. His condition is unknown at the time of this release,” the post says. “The woman was booked into the Uintah County Jail for attempted murder.”

The incident is still under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is released.