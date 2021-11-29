Uintah High Marching Band and Orchestra to perform in Hawaii for Pearl Harbor Day

VERNAL, Utah, Nov. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Uintah High School Marching Band and Orchestra will perform in Hawaii on Dec. 7 in the Pearl Harbor Day Parade to help commemorate the 80th anniversary of the attack.

The attack on Pearl Harbor marked the entry of the United States into World War II, forever changed the nation and the world, and united Americans in the fight for freedom, says a statement issued by UHS.

“The admonishment to ‘Always Remember’ is fulfilled in uniting Americans again in this ‘living memorial’ parade, which is dedicated to those who were willing to serve and sacrifice their lives to preserve liberty for future generations,” the statement says.

“It’s also a celebration of the fact that once bitter enemies are now friends and allies, which is the case today with the U.S. and Japan.”

The parade is intended to unite generations in a meaningful event that honors WWII veterans and Pearl Harbor survivors, while educating and inspiring the young Americans who will join together to salute them, the statement says. The official ceremony and parade will feature participants selected from nearly every state in the nation.

The Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade is produced annually by Historic Programs. More information can be found at HistoricPrograms.org or PearlHarborParade.org.