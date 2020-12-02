Uintah High School students given option to transition to online learning

VERNAL, Utah, Dec. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Uintah High School students have been given the option to transition to online learning after a rise in COVID-19 cases.

“As of today, Dec. 1, there have been 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 14 days at Uintah High School,” said a news release from Uintah School District. “The Utah Department of Health recommends that schools move to remote learning for a period of two weeks when they have 15 confirmed cases in a 14-day period.”

District and school leadership continue to work closely together and are keeping the school board informed of the situation at Uintah High, the news release said.

“The district has options in its school reopening plan to reduce in-person attendance to 50 percent or 25 percent at its schools, in addition to going completely online, if needed,” the news release added. “All options are currently being considered.”

Uintah High students have the option to attend classes in-person or remotely from now through Dec. 14 under a plan announced Sunday night.

The state Health Department’s guidance for Utah schools can be found here.