Uintah High School’s football season over after subsequent COVID testing

VERNAL, Utah, Oct. 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The football season for Uintah High School is over after at least three players or coaches tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

“On Tuesday, Oct. 20, the Uintah High School football team met the criteria for a COVID-19 outbreak, based on the results of subsequent testing of players and coaches,” said a news release from Uintah School District. “Three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a 14-day period in a classroom or team setting constitutes an outbreak, per public health protocols.”

This effectively ends the football team’s 2020 season, the news release said.

Contact tracing is underway for the new positive cases; however, players and coaches have been quarantined since Oct. 13, officials added. The quarantine was deemed necessary because players and coaches had prolonged, close contact during an Oct. 12 team meeting with an individual who later tested positive for COVID-19. Masks were not worn during the meeting.

“Uintah High will work with football parents to find a way to honor the team’s 19 seniors,” the news release said.