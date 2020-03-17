Uintah School District adds 3 new lunch distribution locations

VERNAL, Utah, March 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Uintah School District has added three more locations where free grab-n-go school lunches will be available for all children ages 18 and younger, beginning Wednesday.

Utah’s public schools have canceled all classes and closed their buildings to most activities to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Lunches will be provided every school day for the duration of the school dismissal period, barring unforeseen circumstances,” said a news release from the district.

The three new locations and times are: • Jensen City Park at 8775 E. 6000 South in Jensen from 11:30 a.m. to noon Tridell Community Center at 10498 N. 800 East, Tridell City from 11:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Whiterocks Community Center in Whiterocks from 11:45 a.m. to noon

Lunches will be available for pick up between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at:

Ashley Elementary at 350 N. 1150 West in Vernal

Naples Elementary at 1640 E. 1900 South in Vernal

Eagle View Elementary at 301 N. 5750 East in Roosevelt

Lapoint Elementary in Lapoint

“Please stay in your car and pick meals up curbside at the school,” the news release said.

“Adult meals are also available for $3.75 each.”

After receiving a lunch, please leave the distribution location immediately to help the community comply with current guidance on social distancing.

For more information call the Uintah School District Child Nutrition Office at 435-781-3185.